Health
Cincinnati Edition

What would expanded access to GLP-1s mean for the obesity rate?

Published December 3, 2025 at 4:01 AM EST
a blue pen-like injectable drug sits on top of a white and red box
David J. Phillip
/
AP

This week, the World Health Organization issued its first guidance on GLP-1 medications for adults with obesity, recommending long-term, continuous use when clinically appropriate.

In early November, President Donald Trump penned a deal with drug manufacturers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk that would decrease the price of popular GLP-1 weight-loss drugs for patients on Medicare and Medicaid, as well as cash buyers.

As many private insurers are declining to cover these medications, will the deal make a difference for the obesity rate?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about what expanded coverage might mean for Americans.

Guests:

  • Malti Vij, MD, adjunct assistant professor, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Cincinnati 
  • Dave Knapp, founder, On the Pen

Ways to listen to this show:

  • Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
  • Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
  • Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.
obesity
