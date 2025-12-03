What would expanded access to GLP-1s mean for the obesity rate?

This week, the World Health Organization issued its first guidance on GLP-1 medications for adults with obesity, recommending long-term, continuous use when clinically appropriate.

In early November, President Donald Trump penned a deal with drug manufacturers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk that would decrease the price of popular GLP-1 weight-loss drugs for patients on Medicare and Medicaid, as well as cash buyers.

As many private insurers are declining to cover these medications, will the deal make a difference for the obesity rate?

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about what expanded coverage might mean for Americans.

Guests:



Malti Vij, MD, adjunct assistant professor, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Cincinnati

Dave Knapp, founder, On the Pen



