In the largest study of its kind, brain scans show people who are overweight and obese have a greater chance of reduced blood flow and brain activity.…
If you made a New Year's resolution to be more healthy - maybe drop some pounds - then this story is for you. A new national survey from the Cleveland Clinic shows that Americans, by and large, are concerned about their weight and worried about heart disease. But are they doing something about it? That's another story.
A new annual report by the Trust for America's Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation shows Ohio's current obesity rate is 33.8 percent, up from...
With the rising health challenges of obesity, diabetes and heart disease many patients find they need to adopt a whole new lifestyle to improve their…
Note: This originally aired on July 31, 2013.Scientists are just beginning to learn how the body’s hormones are programmed to melt away fat. More hormones…
A new study published by Pediatrics says obesity is the largest predictor of earlier onset puberty in girls. Researchers in Cincinnati (Children's…
Cincinnati is expanding its Task Force on Healthy Living to include several organizations. The newest members represent the public schools, the city's…