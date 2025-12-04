Will Ohio GOP change public education?

Ohio lawmakers are busy wrapping up work before the end of the year, and their agenda is packed with bills that could change public education. Among the proposals are changes to high school graduation requirements, allowing for religious conversations in the classroom and the introduction of the so-called "Baby Olivia" video produced by an anti-abortion rights group.

On Cincinnati Edition, we break down the legislation and how it could change the classroom.

Guests:



Melissa Cropper, president, Ohio Federation of Teachers

Megan Henry, reporter, Ohio Capital Journal

Ways to listen to this show: