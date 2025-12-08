The expert's guide to holiday cookie baking
Is baking on your holiday to-do list? Cookies are a favorite for some families to give and receive. But have you ever baked in large batches for the holiday?
On Cincinnati Edition, we get expert advice on turning your kitchen into a full-scale holiday operation and preparing cookie trays for gifts and parties.
Guests:
- Blair Fornshell, owner, Brown Bear Bakery
- Jana Douglass, owner, Happy Chicks Bakery
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.