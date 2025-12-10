Why is exoneration even more difficult for wrongfully convicted women than men?

The number of incarcerated women has increased by more than 600% since 1980.

And the pathway to exoneration for wrongfully convicted women is different — and more daunting — than it is for men.

That’s especially striking because the National Registry of Exonerations finds nearly 75% of wrongfully convicted women were convicted of crimes that never occurred.

Two Ohio Innocence Project attorneys have been analyzing their intake data to understand why so few wrongfully convicted women ever make it through the application process to seek help.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the data and explore the challenges for wrongfully convicted women.

Lauren Staley, staff attorney, Ohio Innocence Project, University of Cincinnati College of Law

Kate Flexter, Rosenthal post-graduate fellow, Ohio Innocence Project

Nazgol Ghandnoosh, director of research, The Sentencing Project

