-
Imagine being stuck in prison for a crime you didn't commit. And as you wait to get out, the pandemic hits. WVXU interviewed two people in that situation…
-
A Milford man is hoping to clear his name after spending 11 and a half years in prison for a robbery he says he did not commit. Kevin Thornton has been…
-
The opera Blind Injustice premieres at Cincinnati Music Hall this month. The opera tells the true stories of six individuals who were tried, convicted,…
-
A Cleveland man who served 15 years in prison for a murder he did not commit was recently exonerated. His case marked the 26th wrongful conviction…
-
A $15 million gift to the University of Cincinnati's College of Law will allow the expansion of a program designed to free the wrongfully convicted. The…
-
There are a staggering number of innocent people incarcerated for crimes they did not commit, according to The Innocence Project. Founded in 2003, the…
-
It's been nearly two decades since three Ohio men were sent to jail for the murder of Clifton Hudson, Jr. in East Cleveland. A Cuyahoga County Common…
-
The Ohio Innocence Project says a Cleveland man has been exonerated after 39 years in prison for a murder he did not commit.Following a 2-day hearing in a…
-
