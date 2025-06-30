Wrongfully convicted man awarded $45 million, but the Ohio township says it can't pay

Dean Gillispie used to make art in prison. Now he’s exhibiting his work at the Museum of Modern Art, restoring a classic car and rebuilding an airstream.

The Fairborn, Ohio, resident spent 20 years in prison for crimes he did not commit. Since his exoneration, with the help of the Ohio Innocence Project, he has won a civil lawsuit against the police department and detective who investigated him. But officials in Miami Township, Montgomery County, say paying the $45 million judgement will bankrupt the township.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with Mr. Gillispie about his exoneration and the struggle to see any of those settlement dollars.

Guests:

Dean Gillispie, artist and exoneree

Laura Bischoff, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau

Ways to listen to this show: