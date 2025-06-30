Wrongfully convicted man awarded $45 million, but the Ohio township says it can't pay
Dean Gillispie used to make art in prison. Now he’s exhibiting his work at the Museum of Modern Art, restoring a classic car and rebuilding an airstream.
The Fairborn, Ohio, resident spent 20 years in prison for crimes he did not commit. Since his exoneration, with the help of the Ohio Innocence Project, he has won a civil lawsuit against the police department and detective who investigated him. But officials in Miami Township, Montgomery County, say paying the $45 million judgement will bankrupt the township.
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with Mr. Gillispie about his exoneration and the struggle to see any of those settlement dollars.
Guests:
- Dean Gillispie, artist and exoneree
- Laura Bischoff, reporter, USA Today Network Ohio Bureau
Ways to listen to this show:
- Tune in live at noon ET M-F. Call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on today’s topic.
- Catch the replay on 91.7 WVXU and 88.5 WMUB at 8 p.m. ET M-F.
- Listen on-demand. Audio for this segment will be uploaded to this page by 4 p.m. ET., or subscribe to our podcast.