Has the housing market slowed?

Have you noticed for sale signs outside homes for months on end?

Across the country, some sellers are pulling their homes off the market if they don’t like offers they get.

Meanwhile, some buyers are pulling out of deals if sellers won’t make repairs or concessions.

On Cincinnati Edition, we ask if pending home sales are plummeting, and whether this means homes will get more affordable.

Guests:



Roxanne Qualls, executive sales vice president, Sibcy Cline

Sami Sparber, reporter, Axios

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

