Tri-state home sales increased in December 2015 when compared to the same month of 2014. According to local realtors, the entire year was better too.The…
Local realtors say they saw another drop in business last month, likely the leftover effect of the extreme winter weather. Home sales fell 8 percent in…
Area realtors say 2013 ended on a high note for home sales. The Cincinnati Area Board of Realtors is reporting December closings rose 14.2 percent…
Home sales up 24% in CincinnatiFor the 26th straight month Cincinnati homes sales have continued to climb. In August they were up 24% when compared to the…
Home sales are continuing their double digit climb in Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky. For more than two years sales have increased.In Cincinnati…
For 22 straight months Greater Cincinnati home sales have continued to climb. In April they were up 24% in Cincinnati and 17% in Northern Kentucky. Number…
On Tuesday the organization Working in Neighborhoods will release the latest Hamilton County foreclosure data.Across Ohio the numbers don't look good.…
Home sales in Cincinnati ended last year at the highest level since 2007. The Area Board of Realtors says closings were up 12 percent from 2011. December…
Greater Cincinnati realtors are waiting to see what happens with the fiscal cliff. They don't want it to harm a recovering housing market. For 17 months…
Greater Cincinnati home sales are up for the fifteenth month in a row. In Cincinnati the gain was bigger at 11% when compared to the same month last…