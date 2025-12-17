A look back at the teams that made Cincinnati hockey history
Seven minor league hockey teams have competed in the Queen City since the Cincinnati Mohawks took to the ice at Cincinnati Gardens in 1945.
On Cincinnati Edition, we take a look back at the teams that made Cincinnati hockey history, and set our sights on its future.
Guests:
- Don Helbig, Cincinnati hockey historian
- Jerry Dowling, author, Cincinnati Hockey and Its History
- Rudy Hodgson, play-by-play announcer and public relations coordinator, Cincinnati Cyclones
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
Subscribe to our podcast