Seven minor league hockey teams have competed in the Queen City since the Cincinnati Mohawks took to the ice at Cincinnati Gardens in 1945.

On Cincinnati Edition, we take a look back at the teams that made Cincinnati hockey history, and set our sights on its future.

Guests:



Don Helbig, Cincinnati hockey historian

Jerry Dowling, author, Cincinnati Hockey and Its History

Rudy Hodgson, play-by-play announcer and public relations coordinator, Cincinnati Cyclones

