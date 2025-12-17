© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Sports
Cincinnati Edition

A look back at the teams that made Cincinnati hockey history

Published December 17, 2025 at 4:00 AM EST
The 1955 Cincinnati Mohawks won 60 games in the International Hockey League.
Courtesy Eric Weltner
The 1955 Cincinnati Mohawks won 60 games in the International Hockey League.

Seven minor league hockey teams have competed in the Queen City since the Cincinnati Mohawks took to the ice at Cincinnati Gardens in 1945.

On Cincinnati Edition, we take a look back at the teams that made Cincinnati hockey history, and set our sights on its future.

Guests:

  • Don Helbig, Cincinnati hockey historian
  • Jerry Dowling, author, Cincinnati Hockey and Its History
  • Rudy Hodgson, play-by-play announcer and public relations coordinator, Cincinnati Cyclones

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

