Ohio lawmakers push to restrict abortion medication

Last month the Ohio House passed a bill to restrict access to abortion drugs. House Bill 324 would require an in-office doctor’s appointment for medications described as having “severe adverse effects” in more than 5% of cases. This means drugs such as mifepristone could not be prescribed through telehealth.

On Cincinnati Edition, we examine the statistics on medication abortions and abortion drugs prescribed through telehealth.

Guests:



Alison Norris, MD, Ph.D., co-principal investigator, Ohio Policy Evaluation Network (OPEN)

Jessie Balmert, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

