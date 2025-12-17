© 2025 Cincinnati Public Radio
Ohio lawmakers push to restrict abortion medication

Published December 17, 2025 at 4:01 AM EST
Last month the Ohio House passed a bill to restrict access to abortion drugs. House Bill 324 would require an in-office doctor’s appointment for medications described as having “severe adverse effects” in more than 5% of cases. This means drugs such as mifepristone could not be prescribed through telehealth.

On Cincinnati Edition, we examine the statistics on medication abortions and abortion drugs prescribed through telehealth.

Guests:

  • Alison Norris, MD, Ph.D., co-principal investigator, Ohio Policy Evaluation Network (OPEN)
  • Jessie Balmert, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.
