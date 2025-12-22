Ohio schools voted to allow athletes to profit off NIL. A lawmaker wants to change that

The schools that make up the Ohio High School Athletic Association voted in November to allow student athletes to make deals in which they profit off their name, image and likeness.

The vote came after the mother of a junior wide receiver from the Dayton area filed a lawsuit against the OHSAA in October, seeking to change its bylaws.

Of the 568 schools that voted, 447 were in favor of approving the change to let students profit from NIL. Additionally, 247 schools abstained from voting.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with an expert on NIL and a lawmaker who seeks to ban profiting off NIL in high school.

Guests:

Joel Nielsen, higher education compliance consultant, Bricker Graydon

Adam Bird, a Clermont County Republican, Ohio House of Representatives



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast