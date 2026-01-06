Illustrated memoirs tell refugee stories

Can storytelling change the world? A group of local volunteers has gathered hundreds of stories from refugees.

Since 2019, Maketank Inc’s Illustrated Memoir Project has worked with student refugees primarily from Aiken and Western Hills high schools to share their life stories through their own words and images. Now Maketank has taken the project to a refugee settlement in Uganda. An exhibition of their work opens at the Contemporary Arts Center Jan. 15.

Guests:



Kate Carlier Currie, executive director, Maketank Inc.



Enock Sadiki, board member, Maketank Inc.

