What happens when a parent is deported?

Springfield, Ohio, is a town of about 60,000 people. In Clark County, which includes Springfield, there are about 12,000 to 15,000 immigrants. A large population of them are Haitian. Employment opportunities and word of mouth drew the immigrants to the city. Now townspeople are concerned by what might happen to their children if deportations increase.

On Cincinnati Edition, we speak with the executive director of a Catholic charity in Springfield who has begun to see children coming in for help because their parents have been deported, and a journalist who has covered what might happen if deportations mount.

Guests:



Amanda Becker, Washington correspondent, the 19th

Casey Rollins, executive director, Springfield St. Vincent de Paul

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

