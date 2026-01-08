Sobering signs for Kentucky distilleries in 2026?

More people may be sobering up in 2026, at least during dry January. And when you couple that with a dip in exports, it's easy to see why Jim Beam announced this year it would temporarily pause production at its main distillery in Kentucky.

But it's not just a consumer demand problem — there's also a supply issue. Namely, an increased supply of aging barrels.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the market factors effecting Kentucky bourbon in 2026 and the strategies distillers are using to keep spirits high.

Guest:

Fred Minnick, wine and spirits writer

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast