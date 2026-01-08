© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Business
Cincinnati Edition

Sobering signs for Kentucky distilleries in 2026?

Published January 8, 2026 at 4:00 AM EST
a large building that says "jim beam"
Bruce Schreiner
/
AP
This Oct. 3, 2012, photo shows the Jim Beam visitors center at its central distillery in Clermont, Ky. Attendance at distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail surpassed two million in 2022 for the first time. The Kentucky Distillers’ Association made the announcement Monday, Feb. 6, 2023.

More people may be sobering up in 2026, at least during dry January. And when you couple that with a dip in exports, it's easy to see why Jim Beam announced this year it would temporarily pause production at its main distillery in Kentucky.

But it's not just a consumer demand problem — there's also a supply issue. Namely, an increased supply of aging barrels.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the market factors effecting Kentucky bourbon in 2026 and the strategies distillers are using to keep spirits high.

Guest:

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Tags
bourbonDry JanuaryKentucky
