Exhibit examines the way plants and beverages shape our lives

From tea and coffee to tequila and bourbon, to fruit juice and soda and beyond, our lives are full of beverages that are traditionally rooted in plants. Botanicals play a role in everyday drinks in terms of chemistry, composition, color and flavor.

An exhibit at the Lloyd Library & Museum called "The Botany of Beverages" celebrates the connection between vegetation and beverages with a wide range of materials and artifacts.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the history, science and cultural significance behind the herbs, roots, fruits, vegetables and other flora that constitute the beverages we know and love.

Guests:

Patrick Ford, "The Botany of Beverages" curator, Lloyd Library & Museum

Christain Perry-Watt, founder, Kentucky Botanical Company and The Green Door

Cory Christopher, director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center

"The Botany of Beverages" exhibition continues through April 24 with a program on sober botanicals later this month and a talk about the sexy side of plants in February. More information is available on their website.

Subscribe to our podcast