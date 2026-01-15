What a first-of-its kind settlement means for textbook authors and the future of academic writing

When you use artificial intelligence to get help on a paper or project for school or work, have you ever wondered where the chatbot gets the information it spits back at you?

A copyright infringement lawsuit filed against Anthropic AI argues the company stole textbooks and other academic work to train the large language models behind its chatbot, Claude.

Anthropic agreed last year to pay $1.5 billion to settle the lawsuit, which was brought by a group of authors. Some authors have opted out of the settlement and filed another lawsuit instead.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the Anthropic case and the settlement, the implications for academic authors and whether people will continue to produce these books if people can access them for free.

Guests:



Liz Wardle, director, Roger and Joyce Howe Center for Writing Excellence, Miami University

Rachel Geman, partner, Lieff, Cabraser, Heimann & Bernstein attorneys at law, co-lead counsel in Bartz v. Anthropic settlement

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

