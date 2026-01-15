© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Cincinnati Edition

Bobby Mackey's and Southgate House Revival featured in Honky Tonk documentary

Published January 15, 2026 at 4:00 AM EST
From Left: Lucy May, Bobby Mackey, Morella Raleigh
WVXU
From Left: Lucy May, Bobby Mackey, Morella Raleigh

Honky tonk music has a reputation for being raw and relatable. But what does it take for musicians to bring those songs and stories to life on stage — performance after performance?

A documentary called, Honky Talkin’: Tales and Travails from the Honky Tonk Trail, takes viewers on a rockabilly road trip and explores how these artists balance performing and the business of music.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the music, the venues and the making of the documentary.

Guests:

  • Eric Welter, writer and director, Honky Talkin’: Tales and Travails from the Honky Tonk Trails
  • Bobby Mackey, singer and owner of Bobby Mackey’s
  • Morella Raleigh, owner, The Southgate House Revival

You can watch the trailer and get updates on Facebook.

