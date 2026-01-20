Do you really have to wait until 70 for Social Security?

Age 70 has been the gold standard for drawing from Social Security. But is that the magic number for you?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how to determine when to start taking your benefit. We look at tips for calculating your "break even" point and some of the factors seniors must weigh when deciding whether to draw early.

Guests:



Gina Slayton, wealth advisor, Bartlett 1898



Max Richtman, president, National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare

The advice on this show is meant to be general in nature and should not replace consulting a financial planner.

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

