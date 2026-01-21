A discussion on settlement talks in Cincinnati's Ryan Hinton case

The question of whether to settle with the family of Ryan Hinton, a young man shot and killed by Cincinnati police, has been a polarizing one for the city. But it also comes as a similar settlement was just decided last week.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what the city must weigh as it considers the path forward with Ryan Hinton's family.

Guests:

Kevin Aldridge, opinion and engagement editor, Cincinnati Enquirer

Ken Katkin, professor of law, Northern Kentucky University

