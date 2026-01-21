© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

A discussion on settlement talks in Cincinnati's Ryan Hinton case

Published January 21, 2026 at 4:01 AM EST
The family of Ryan Hinton speaks at a news conference Monday, May 5 announcing an independent investigation into the 18 year old's police shooting death May 1.
Nick Swartsell
/
WVXU
The family of Ryan Hinton speaks at a news conference Monday, May 5 announcing an independent investigation into the 18-year-old's police shooting death May 1, 2025.

The question of whether to settle with the family of Ryan Hinton, a young man shot and killed by Cincinnati police, has been a polarizing one for the city. But it also comes as a similar settlement was just decided last week.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what the city must weigh as it considers the path forward with Ryan Hinton's family.

Guests:

  • Kevin Aldridge, opinion and engagement editor, Cincinnati Enquirer
  • Ken Katkin, professor of law, Northern Kentucky University

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Rodney Hinton
