Knowing your rights and staying safe during protests

The White House said Monday that Alex Pretti’s shooting remains under active investigation by Homeland Security and the FBI. The 37-year-old ICU nurse was shot and killed by a border patrol agent on Saturday at a protest in Minneapolis. It is the second time federal agents have killed a Minneapolis resident this month.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss safety concerns and legal protections during protests. Learn how to stay safe, know your rights and document incidents without impeding law enforcement.

Guests:



Charmaine McGuffey, sheriff, Hamilton County

Jack Greiner, attorney, Faruki PLL

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

