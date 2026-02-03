Can the 25th Amendment be used to remove President Trump from office?

Some Democratic members of Congress have called for invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

The calls came after the president wrote to Norway’s prime minister and linked his failure to win a Nobel Peace Prize to his efforts to acquire Greenland.

But what would removing the president from office in this way entail?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the history and use of the 25th Amendment, calls for it to be invoked, and what the constitution requires for it to be used.

Guests:



John Bickers, professor of law, Northern Kentucky University Chase College of Law

David Niven, professor of political science, University of Cincinnati

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

