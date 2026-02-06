Springfield in limbo, NIL battle, marijuana money and more top stories
Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, are facing uncertainty. A possible surge by Immigration and Customs Enforcement is on hold for now. This, after a federal judge put a pause on terminating Temporary Protected Status for Haitians. On Cincinnati Edition, the confusion and unease felt in the community.
Then, a battle over high school NIL deals. Numerous battles over data centers. And Ohio communities are finally getting their marijuana money.
Guests:
- Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
- Jay Shakur, reporter, WCPO 9 News
- Kendall Crawford, reporter, The Ohio Newsroom
- Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU
