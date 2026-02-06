Springfield in limbo, NIL battle, marijuana money and more top stories

Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, are facing uncertainty. A possible surge by Immigration and Customs Enforcement is on hold for now. This, after a federal judge put a pause on terminating Temporary Protected Status for Haitians. On Cincinnati Edition, the confusion and unease felt in the community.

Then, a battle over high school NIL deals. Numerous battles over data centers. And Ohio communities are finally getting their marijuana money.

Guests:



Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Jay Shakur, reporter, WCPO 9 News

Kendall Crawford, reporter, The Ohio Newsroom

Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

