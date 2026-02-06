© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Springfield in limbo, NIL battle, marijuana money and more top stories

Published February 6, 2026 at 4:00 AM EST
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Haitians in Springfield, Ohio, are facing uncertainty. A possible surge by Immigration and Customs Enforcement is on hold for now. This, after a federal judge put a pause on terminating Temporary Protected Status for Haitians. On Cincinnati Edition, the confusion and unease felt in the community.

Then, a battle over high school NIL deals. Numerous battles over data centers. And Ohio communities are finally getting their marijuana money.

Guests:

  • Karen Kasler, bureau chief, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau
  • Jay Shakur, reporter, WCPO 9 News
  • Kendall Crawford, reporter, The Ohio Newsroom
  • Zack Carreon, education reporter, WVXU

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

