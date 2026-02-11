Uncertainty lingers in Springfield after TPS cancellation is blocked for Haitian immigrants

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine reported that bomb threats referencing Haitian immigrants were sent to several Clark County offices this Monday, prompting the temporary closures of some municipal buildings and schools in Springfield.

This comes after a decision by U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes on Feb. 2 that ruled in favor of those who sued over the Trump administration's cancellation of Temporary Protected Status for Haitians.

According to court records, federal immigration officials were planning to enforce immigration laws when Temporary Protected Status for Haitians was set to expire on Feb. 3.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the legal ruling and the uncertainty that still lingers in Springfield.

Guests:

Amanda Becker, Washington correspondent, The 19 th

Nazly Mamedova, immigration attorney, Nazly Mamedova Law

Viles Dorsainvil, co-Founder and executive director, Haitian Community Help & Support Center



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast