Initiative aims to increase affordable, stable housing in the Mill Creek Corridor

An effort is underway to build 25 new homes along Cincinnati’s Mill Creek Corridor — and rehab another 25.

The goal is to increase access to stable, affordable housing and improve the health of residents who live in neighborhoods in the Lower Mill Creek Valley.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about what’s happening, what it means for the people who live there and how it’s part of a broader strategy.

Guests:



Robert Killins, vice president for community investments, Greater Cincinnati Foundation

Sister Barbara Busch, executive director, Working in Neighborhoods

Saundra Davis, board member for Working in Neighborhoods, Beekman Corridor Coalition leader

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

