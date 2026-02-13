Property taxes, Epstein files, licenses plate readers and more top stories

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is joining the campaign against ending property taxes. As volunteers gather signatures to ask voters to abolish property taxes, the governor says that could lead to a steep spike in the sales tax.

In Washington, Democrats clash with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the Epstein files, while two Republicans — Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie and Sen. Rand Paul — break from their party to grill Bondi.

And, Kentucky lawmakers put restrictions on license plate readers, but in Louisville, police can keep the location of the cameras secret.

Guests:



Jo Ingles, reporter and producer, Ohio Public Media Statehouse News Bureau

Jessie Balmert, reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Sylvia Goodman, capitol reporter, Kentucky Public Radio

McKenna Horsley, reporter, Kentucky Lantern

Dan Monk, I-Team reporter, WCPO

Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

