Black women needed for historic U.S. cancer study

Black women are twice as likely to die from uterine cancer as white women.

They also have a 38% higher mortality risk from breast cancer and are 12% more likely to die from any cancer compared to white women.

To better understand the reasons behind those disparities, the American Cancer Society is looking for 100,000 Black women to volunteer for a study called “VOICES of Black Women.”

The organization says it’s the largest study of its kind ever conducted in the U.S.

Participants must be Black women between the ages of 25 and 55 who have never been diagnosed with cancer.

So far, about 5,600 women have enrolled across the United States, including 200 in Ohio.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the health disparities, the goals of the study and talk with a breast cancer survivor and an advocate working to enroll local women.

Guests:



Dr. Lauren McCullough, principal investigator, American Cancer Society VOICES of Black Women Study

Sherry Hughes, director of strategic community engagement, Cincinnati Cancer Advisors

Kara Wade, volunteer ambassador, American Cancer Society

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast

