Does your child qualify for a Trump savings account?

There’s a perk for newborns in President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill. A $1,000 account for college, a down payment on a house or even retirement. But how do you qualify?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the Trump accounts, who qualifies, what it means for your taxes and how this savings compares to a 529 plan.

Guests:



Gina Slayton, wealth advisor, Bartlett Wealth Management

Jack Miner, vice provost for enrollment management, University of Cincinnati

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

