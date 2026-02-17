© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Family
Cincinnati Edition

Does your child qualify for a Trump savings account?

Published February 17, 2026 at 4:01 AM EST
Close Up Of Baby Girl Sleeping In Nursery Cot
monkeybusinessimages
/
iStockphoto

There’s a perk for newborns in President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill. A $1,000 account for college, a down payment on a house or even retirement. But how do you qualify?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the Trump accounts, who qualifies, what it means for your taxes and how this savings compares to a 529 plan.

Guests:

  • Gina Slayton, wealth advisor, Bartlett Wealth Management
  • Jack Miner, vice provost for enrollment management, University of Cincinnati

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Tags
529 plans college savings Donald Trump
