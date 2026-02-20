© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

More fallout from Wexner's Epstein ties, congressional candidate charged, plus more top stories

Published February 20, 2026 at 4:00 AM EST
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

Now that Les Wexner has come under fire for connections to Jeffrey Epstein, some Ohio politicians are rethinking his contributions to their campaigns. On Cincinnati Edition, more fallout from the Epstein files.

Plus, a local congressional candidate is facing a felony charge after allegedly hitting a pedestrian and leaving the scene of the crash.

Then: Do we finally have a plan to erase Cincinnati's pension debt?

Guests:

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

