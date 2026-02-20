More fallout from Wexner's Epstein ties, congressional candidate charged, plus more top stories

Now that Les Wexner has come under fire for connections to Jeffrey Epstein, some Ohio politicians are rethinking his contributions to their campaigns. On Cincinnati Edition, more fallout from the Epstein files.

Plus, a local congressional candidate is facing a felony charge after allegedly hitting a pedestrian and leaving the scene of the crash.

Then: Do we finally have a plan to erase Cincinnati's pension debt?

Guests:

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast