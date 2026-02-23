Ohio officials at the state and local level propose regulations on data centers

Ohio Democrats are setting their sights on data centers with a host of bills to reign in the projects.

Their GOP colleagues in the statehouse have introduced a bill to form a bipartisan data center study commission.

Meanwhile in Cincinnati, Council members are considering regulating data centers in the zoning code.

So, what does all of this mean for development, taxes and your energy bills?

On Cincinnati Edition we talk to state and local leaders.

Guests:



Ohio State Senator Kent Smith, D-Euclid



Ohio State Representative Gary Click, R-Vickery



Cincinnati City Council member Meeka Owens

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

