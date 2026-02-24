© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Science and Technology
How will artificial intelligence change the workforce?

February 24, 2026
Maybe you’ve heard the predictions that artificial intelligence will eliminate millions of white collar jobs.

How worried should you be? And what can you do to make yourself more valuable in the workplace?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss new projections for AI in the workplace, whether you should be utilizing it right now, and how to not be blindsided by what's to come.

Guests:

  • Jeffrey Shaffer, director of the Applied AI Lab, University of Cincinnati
  • Matthew Call, associate professor of management, Texas A&M University

This conversation was pre-recorded so we can't take your phone calls.

