Local News
Cincinnati Edition

Police chief investigation extended, Ohio could ban ranked choice voting, plus more top stories

Published February 27, 2026 at 4:00 AM EST
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

The months-long investigation into Cincinnati's police chief is extended yet again. On Thursday, just two days before the contract was set to expire with the law firm conducting the investigation, the city announced it would be extended until March 31. On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what we know so far.

Plus, Ohio is closer to banning ranked choice voting before it even becomes an option. Why Republicans call it a disaster waiting to happen.

Then, a lawsuit in Ohio could affect the cost of health insurance nationwide.

And what President Trump said about data centers during his State of the Union draws the attention of an Ohio Democrat.

Guests:

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Cincinnati EditionTeresa Theetgehealth insuranceState of the UnionDonald Trump
