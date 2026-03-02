We discuss the future of public school funding
After seeing their property tax bills spike, voters have become increasingly wary of school levies.
Now some districts are taking a different approach that avoids property tax increases, seeking income tax levies instead.
On Cincinnati Edition, we ask why school leaders think voters might be more receptive to that approach.
Plus, a bill moving through the statehouse puts Ohio school districts on notice: if they sue over private school vouchers, the measure could allow the state to withhold funding.
Guests:
- Mike Sander, Franklin City Schools Superintendent
- Jay Phillips, Fairfield City School District Treasurer
- Jerry Rampelt, founder, Support Ohio Schools
- Brandon Craig, Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education President
- Melissa Cropper, Ohio Federation of Teachers President
Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.