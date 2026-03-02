We discuss the future of public school funding

After seeing their property tax bills spike, voters have become increasingly wary of school levies.

Now some districts are taking a different approach that avoids property tax increases, seeking income tax levies instead.

On Cincinnati Edition, we ask why school leaders think voters might be more receptive to that approach.

Plus, a bill moving through the statehouse puts Ohio school districts on notice: if they sue over private school vouchers, the measure could allow the state to withhold funding.

Guests:



Mike Sander, Franklin City Schools Superintendent

Jay Phillips, Fairfield City School District Treasurer

Jerry Rampelt, founder, Support Ohio Schools

Brandon Craig, Cincinnati Public Schools Board of Education President

Melissa Cropper, Ohio Federation of Teachers President

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

