Afrofuturist opera set 400 years in the future to debut in Cincinnati

You probably know the myth of Persephone, held in the underworld by Hades.

But what about the tale of Persephone, hunted by her father Titan because she holds the key to everlasting life?

That’s the story at the center of Lalovavi, a new work that debuts this summer as part of Cincinnati Opera’s Black Opera Project.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with the composer and poet who created the work and hear a sneak preview of some of the arias.

Guests:



Kevin Day, composer

Tifara Brown, poet and librettist

Tracy Wilson, director of community engagement and special projects advisor, Cincinnati Opera

More information about Lalovavi show times and ticketing is available online.

This conversation was pre-recorded so we can’t take your phone calls.

Subscribe to our podcast