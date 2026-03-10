© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Could GLP-1s help combat neurological disorders?

Published March 10, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Psychiatrist or professional psychologist counseling or therapy session to male patients suffering from mental health problems. due to economic failure after the COVID-19 pandemic. PTSD Mental health.
Psychiatrist or professional psychologist counseling or therapy session to male patients suffering from mental health problems. due to economic failure after the COVID-19 pandemic. PTSD Mental health.

A new study published last Wednesday in the British Medical Journal shows there might be uses for GLP-1 medications like Ozempic beyond their applications for diabetes and weight loss. The study found that participants using GLP-1s were less likely to develop substance-use disorders or to have bad outcomes like overdosing.

This comes at a time when manufacturers of these medications are studying whether GLP-1 drugs might aid symptoms of neurological disorders like schizophrenia.

On Cincinnati Edition, we look into what the latest research suggests.

Guests:

  • Dave Knapp, founder, On The Pen

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

