drugs and alcohol

A bill that would allow bars and restaurants to use parking lots, green space and even streets for social distancing for customers is now being...
With the major stressors of the pandemic, are Americans reaching for the bottle to calm their nerves? Market research firm Nielsen finds wine sales are up…
An amendment to state law overwhelmingly adopted by the Kentucky General Assembly and with near unanimous support from Northern Kentucky legislators has…
Whether it's a cocktail, pale ale or pinot, alcohol often pairs with social gatherings. Attend the symphony, visit the zoo, or even take a stroll through…
As society loosens its restrictions on gender roles, it seems the stigma around women drinking alcohol has vanished. According to the National Institutes…
The Ohio Legislature passed a measure last year that allows extended hours for liquor sales. But only under certain circumstances and only in certain…
A biennial survey of teen drug use shows the majority of 7th-12th graders in southwest Ohio aren't using substances. PreventionFIRST! President Mary Haag…
The Coalition for a Drug Free Greater Cincinnati has a new name. Prevention First isn't as much of a mouthful, according to executive director Mary…
In one of the first studies to look at alcohol and tobacco use in young teens, ages 12 to 15, with ADHD and conduct disorder, Cincinnati Children's…
The local heroin crisis has rightfully received a lot of attention, but alcohol is still the most-abused drug in the U.S. It wrecks lives, devastates…