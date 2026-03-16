© 2026 Cincinnati Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News
Cincinnati Edition

The legacy of Cincinnati's independent art and frame shops

Published March 16, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Interior of Suder's Art Store
Suder's
Interior of Suder's Art Store

We often hear about Cincinnati’s rich arts legacy. But how much do you know about the history of the shops that have supplied artists with the materials of their trade and helped to frame and preserve their work for decades?
 
On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with the independent proprietors of two such shops a about a different kind of career in the arts.

Guests:

  • Sharon Suder, co-owner, Suder's Art Store
  • John Haney, owner, Haney Custom Framing

Suder's is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

Subscribe to our podcast

Tags
Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Edition
Stay Connected