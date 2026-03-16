The legacy of Cincinnati's independent art and frame shops

We often hear about Cincinnati’s rich arts legacy. But how much do you know about the history of the shops that have supplied artists with the materials of their trade and helped to frame and preserve their work for decades?



On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with the independent proprietors of two such shops a about a different kind of career in the arts.

Guests:



Sharon Suder, co-owner, Suder's Art Store

John Haney, owner, Haney Custom Framing

Suder's is a financial supporter of Cincinnati Public Radio.

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