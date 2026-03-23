Signature gathering effort to eliminate Ohio property taxes

Volunteers are fanning out to get your signature to ax Ohio’s property taxes.

So how close is the issue to making the November ballot and what would eliminating property taxes mean for schools, public services and you?

On Cincinnati Edition we talk to supporters and a retired lawmaker working to bring property tax relief to homeowners by other means.

Guests:

Brian Massie, member, Committee to Abolish Property Taxes

Keith Davey, member, Ohio Citizens for Property Tax Reform

Bill Seitz, co-chair, Property Tax Reform Working Group, retired Ohio lawmaker

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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