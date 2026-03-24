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The legal battle facing Clifton Market continues

Published March 24, 2026 at 4:01 AM EDT
Clifton Market originally started as a cooperative market to replace Keller's IGA, which closed in 2011 after 70 years in business.
Nick Swartsell
/
WVXU
Clifton Market originally started as a cooperative market to replace Keller's IGA, which closed in 2011 after 70 years in business.

Lenders of the building that houses Clifton Market are moving forward with a foreclosure action against its owners according to an attorney for WesBanco Bank.

The shelves of the Ludlow Avenue grocer have been empty for weeks and neighbors have been wondering about the status of its future in Clifton.

This comes at a time when smaller neighborhood grocery stores are struggling. That said, there have been financial issues at other grocery stores run by the owners of Clifton Market in Oberlin and Ross.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss what's next for the owners and customers of Clifton Market, and what issues are facing neighborhood grocers more broadly.

Guests:

  • Nick Swartsell, longform investigative reporter, WVXU
  • Aaron Weiner, real estate agent, Coldwell Banker
  • Alyson Gerwe, interim executive director, Queen City

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati Editionneighborhood grocerygrocery storeClifton grocery
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