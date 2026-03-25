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Can having a dog or cat help prolong your life?

Published March 25, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Cat sitting on couch. Cat has fur with gray stripes, patches of orange and patches of white.
Maddy Schwarz
Chickpea, one of Lucy May's "grandkittens," reclines on the couch at her home.

Pet parents will tell you – almost nothing beats the purr of a contented lap cat or the wagging tail of a dog who’s happy you’re home.

Can the joy of having a pet help to prolong your life?

On the Cincinnati Edition pet show, we talk about whether having a dog or cat makes humans healthier, or whether healthier humans are more likely to have pets.

Plus, our panel of experts will answer questions for the full hour.

Guests:

  • Jennifer Wells, DVM, Program Director, Veterinary Technology Program, University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College
  • Susanna Hinkle Schwartz, DVM, surgeon, MedVet Cincinnati
  • Dae Grodin, owner and trainer, Dog-Abilities.com

Note: Medical advice offered on the program is general in nature and should not substitute for a visit to a veterinarian.

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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