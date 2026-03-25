Can having a dog or cat help prolong your life?

Pet parents will tell you – almost nothing beats the purr of a contented lap cat or the wagging tail of a dog who’s happy you’re home.

Can the joy of having a pet help to prolong your life?

On the Cincinnati Edition pet show, we talk about whether having a dog or cat makes humans healthier, or whether healthier humans are more likely to have pets.

Plus, our panel of experts will answer questions for the full hour.

Guests:



Jennifer Wells, DVM, Program Director, Veterinary Technology Program, University of Cincinnati Blue Ash College

Susanna Hinkle Schwartz, DVM, surgeon, MedVet Cincinnati

Dae Grodin, owner and trainer, Dog-Abilities.com

Note: Medical advice offered on the program is general in nature and should not substitute for a visit to a veterinarian.

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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