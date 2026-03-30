Ditching the dating apps and meeting IRL in Cincinnati

Dating app fatigue and burnout has would-be users turning to the old-fashioned route: meeting a partner in real life.

Since 2021, Match Group and Bumble have lost more than $40 billion in market value. And earlier this month, Match Group announced it would eliminate the role of chief operating officer as the dating app giant's financial forecast fell short of estimates.

On Cincinnati Edition, we speak to two groups in Cincinnati that are working on new approaches to matchmaking.

Guests:

Logan Moore, founder, Date Cincy

Sam Lippert, founder CincyTable

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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