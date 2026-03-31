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A major fund in Cincinnati is revitalizing infrastructure

Published March 31, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Zoshua Colah
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Have you noticed cracks in your sidewalks and potholes in your streets? The Metro Transit Infrastructure Fund has completed five rounds of funding to fuel projects in Hamilton County, enabling municipalities to work on projects that improve roadway infrastructure.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the Metro Transit Infrastructure Fund and the projects for which it has supplied funds.

Guests:

  • Andy Aiello, CEO, Metro
  • Todd Palmeter, CEO, Great Parks of Hamilton County

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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