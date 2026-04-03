The report is out on Theetge, FirstEnergy hung jury, plus more top stories

The investigation is out on Teresa Theetge. On Cincinnati Edition, what it reveals and what comes next.

Plus, Cincinnati’s interim police chief is now warning city budget cuts could mean fewer patrols.

And why the FirstEnergy trial ended in a hung jury.

Guests:



Becca Costello, local government reporter, WVXU

Jake Zuckerman, reporter, Signal Ohio

Richard Skinner, host of "The Skinny" podcast, Local 12 News

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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