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The report is out on Theetge, FirstEnergy hung jury, plus more top stories

Published April 3, 2026 at 4:00 AM EDT
Jim Nolan
/
WVXU

The investigation is out on Teresa Theetge. On Cincinnati Edition, what it reveals and what comes next.

Plus, Cincinnati’s interim police chief is now warning city budget cuts could mean fewer patrols.

And why the FirstEnergy trial ended in a hung jury.

Guests:

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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Cincinnati Edition Cincinnati EditionTeresa TheetgeFirstEnergy
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