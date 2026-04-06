How to make the most of your dental insurance

Have you ever gone to the dentist with an achy tooth and come out with a root canal and a big bill?

You might wonder why more of the procedure isn't covered by your dental insurance. Isn't that why you have coverage?

Many patients assume dental insurance operates the same as health insurance. But there are major differences. So: Is dental insurance really worth it for you, and how can you get your plan working effectively to help cover your costs?

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss how dental insurance works and how to get it working for you.

Guests:



Michael Adelberg, executive director, National Association of Dental Plans

Melissa Burroughs, senior director of policy and advocacy, CareQuest Institute for Oral Health

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast