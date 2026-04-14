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Environment
Cincinnati Edition

Is the city on track with its Green Cincinnati Plan?

Published April 14, 2026 at 4:01 AM EDT
Clockwise from top left: a panel at the city-owned solar array in Highland County; a recycling flier at an apartment building in Clifton; the Cincinnati Recycling and Reuse Hub; a community composting drop-off bin in Hyde Park.
WVXU
Clockwise from top left: a panel at the city-owned solar array in Highland County; a recycling flier at an apartment building in Clifton; the Cincinnati Recycling and Reuse Hub; a community composting drop-off bin in Hyde Park.

Cincinnati has a goal of reducing carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.

Is the city on track?

On Cincinnati Edition, we get an update on the Green Cincinnati Plan and the city’s waste reduction efforts and discuss what federal changes have meant for this work.

Guests:

  • Ollie Kroner, sustainability director, City of Cincinnati Office of Environment and Sustainability
  • Howard Miller, environment division manager, City of Cincinnati Office of Environment and Sustainability

This year’s Greater Cincinnati Earth Day Celebration will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 19, at Washington Park in Over-the-Rhine. More information is available online.

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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