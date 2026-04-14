Is the city on track with its Green Cincinnati Plan?

Cincinnati has a goal of reducing carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.

Is the city on track?

On Cincinnati Edition, we get an update on the Green Cincinnati Plan and the city’s waste reduction efforts and discuss what federal changes have meant for this work.

Guests:



Ollie Kroner, sustainability director, City of Cincinnati Office of Environment and Sustainability

Howard Miller, environment division manager, City of Cincinnati Office of Environment and Sustainability

This year’s Greater Cincinnati Earth Day Celebration will be from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 19, at Washington Park in Over-the-Rhine. More information is available online.

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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