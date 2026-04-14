UC professor offers tips to help women find their power

Have you ever decided not to apply for a job because you don’t meet every qualification in the listing?

Have you hesitated to negotiate a higher salary because you’re worried your prospective employer will say no?

A University of Cincinnati marketing professor says women are more likely to answer “yes” to both those questions — and can be their own biggest roadblocks as a result.

Her new book, Women & Power: Your Guidebook to Risk, Resilience, and Confidence, is designed to walk women — and men — through exercises to help build confidence.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the challenges women face in the workplace and hear tips for improving communication, building resilience and helping others along the way.

Guests:



Jane Ziegler Sojka, Ph.D., professor of marketing, University of Cincinnati, author of Women & Power: Your Guidebook to Risk, Resilience; and Confidence

Neil Taylor, director, Corporate Law Center, University of Cincinnati College of Law

Hannah Markel, University of Cincinnati graduate

Emily McDonough, University of Cincinnati graduate

Jane Ziegler Sojka will be signing copies of Women & Power: Your Guidebook to Risk, Resilience; and Confidence from 1-3 p.m. April 25 at Joseph-Beth Booksellers in Cincinnati.

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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