What does a fertilizer shortage mean for your lawn and garden?

Approximately one-third of the world's fertilizer supply passes through the Straight of Hormuz. Its closure means price hikes and shortages for the substances we add to our lawns and gardens. We speak with expert gardeners on how to navigate the increased prices.

Then, on the April Cincinnati Edition gardening show, we discuss everything you need to know to start a garden from scratch.

Plus, which cultivars are right for you? Our experts are here to answer your questions.

Guests:

Jon Butcher, CEO, Madison Tree Care & Landscaping, Inc

Sarah Imbus, horticulture agent, Campbell County Extension Office

Domonique Peebles, owner, Brick Gardens

Cory Christopher, director of conservation, Cincinnati Nature Center



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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