What does the data say about economic activity Downtown and in Over-the-Rhine?

Did economic activity in downtown Cincinnati and Over-the-Rhine take a hit in 2025 compared to the year before?

A Cincinnati Enquirer analysis of eight indicators suggested fewer people frequented those neighborhoods last year.

But the real estate development and finance organization 3CDC says other metrics show momentum and resilience.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk about the numbers, what they say and what residents of Downtown and Over-the-Rhine have observed.

Guests:



David Ferrara, breaking news reporter, Cincinnati Enquirer

Christy Samad, executive vice president of civic and commercial space activation, 3CDC

Rick Dieringer, Downtown resident

Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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