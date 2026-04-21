New musical explores themes of displacement through a lens of radical joy

A musical exploring the Black experience through radical joy is making its world premiere in Cincinnati.

Called Bridge City, the show tells the story of a young woman looking to improve her life as the neighborhood she loves is threatened by new development.

On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with Bridge City’s creator and director about the musical and the issues it explores.

Guests:



Kennan Butler, writer and composer, Bridge City

Matthew David Gellin, director, Bridge City, executive artistic director and CEO, American Legacy Theatre

Performances of Bridge City continue April 24-26 at the Hughes Stem Auditorium in Cincinnati. More information is available online.

This segment was pre-recorded, so we can’t take your calls. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

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