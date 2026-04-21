The threats of illness tick season brings

As the weather warms and the temperature consistently stays above 40 degrees Fahrenheit, tick season begins. Public officials in Hamilton County are stressing the importance of early detection when it comes to Lyme disease and other illnesses ticks disseminate.

Alpha-gal syndrome is an illness carried by lone star ticks, which have become a threat in the region due to climate change and animal migration. People who suffer from Alpha-gal syndrome can develop severe allergic reactions to dairy and meat, as well as some medications.

On Cincinnati Edition, we discuss the threat that tick season brings, how to protect yourself from the insects and tips for early detection.

Guests:

Jeremy Hessel, director of environmental health, Hamilton County Public Health

Dr. Stephen Feagins, medical director, Hamilton County Public Health

Carl Fox, local patient



Beginning at noon, call 513-419-7100 or email talk@wvxu.org to have your voice heard on this topic. You can catch a recorded replay at 8 p.m.

Subscribe to our podcast